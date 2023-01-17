PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

