Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 890,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,594,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 226.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 259,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

