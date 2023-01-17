Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,049 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

FCPT opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

