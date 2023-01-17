Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,800 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 707,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 800,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

AFB stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

