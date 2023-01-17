Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 300 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.03 million. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

