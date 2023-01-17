Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

