Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,647 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $177.16 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

