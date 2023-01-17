Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $8,832,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

