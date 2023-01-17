Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

