Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 290 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

