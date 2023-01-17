Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCPC stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

