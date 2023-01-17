Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

