Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,306 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.