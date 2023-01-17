Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 4,902 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOLF stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.