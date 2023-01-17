Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 752,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.