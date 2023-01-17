Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.