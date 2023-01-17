Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

