Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

