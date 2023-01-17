Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.91) to GBX 1,530 ($18.67) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

SNN stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

