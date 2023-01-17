Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Envista were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

