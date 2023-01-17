Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $205,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,145,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 789.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

