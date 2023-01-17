Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

TTWO stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

