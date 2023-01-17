Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $243,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

