Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $248,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,647,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $158.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.