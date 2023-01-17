Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

