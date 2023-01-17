Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

NYSE BIO opened at $455.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.86 and a 200-day moving average of $450.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $670.61. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

