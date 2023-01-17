Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $268,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 50.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 383,272 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aramark by 115.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Aramark by 61.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

