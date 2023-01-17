Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 788.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

