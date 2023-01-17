Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

