Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 180,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of New Relic by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Wedbush began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

New Relic Price Performance

New Relic stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

