Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

