Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $210,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

