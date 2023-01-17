Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

