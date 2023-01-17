Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.0 %

HXL stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

