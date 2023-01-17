Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $217,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

