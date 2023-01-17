Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 424,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,617,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 282,844 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

