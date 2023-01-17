Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 759 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $13,555,190 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HubSpot Stock Up 2.9 %
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
