Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 759 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $13,555,190 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $315.70 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.