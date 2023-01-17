Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 177 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $27,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.