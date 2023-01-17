Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,780 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

