Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 636 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $571,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $4,395,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $3,194,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

