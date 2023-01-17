Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.