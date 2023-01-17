Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Barclays by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 482,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays Trading Up 1.9 %

BCS opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

