Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

