Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

