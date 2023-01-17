Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CRH by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in CRH by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

