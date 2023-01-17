Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

