Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MNP opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st.

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

