Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 101 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,908,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $91,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $621.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.97 and its 200-day moving average is $389.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

