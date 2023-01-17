Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,022 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 188,701 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 163,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

