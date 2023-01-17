Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,226 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of ABB by 53.6% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 345,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 130,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Up 0.2 %

ABB opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $37.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.